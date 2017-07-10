Texhoma Energy, Inc. Signs Term Sheet with Fashion Bureau Ltd.

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Nicolo' Golia Bedendo, Chief Executive Officer of Texhoma Energy, Inc., ("Texhoma") (OTC PINK: TXHE) today announces that Texhoma has entered into a Term Sheet agreement with the software and marketing company, Fashion Bureau Ltd. ("Fashion Bureau"), relating to a proposed joint venture between Fashion Bureau and a planned subsidiary of Texhoma, Marketing Bureau Ltd. ("MB"). MB is planned to be a full outsourcing digital marketing company with a target of more than 2,000 online marketing channels around the globe. The joint venture is a significant step in Texhoma's overall long-term strategy to energize startup and early stage New Era Companies. Definitive documents and the closing of the transaction are estimated to occur on/or before July 31, 2017.

Subscribe to our newsletter on www.texhomaenergy.com.

About Texhoma Energy, Inc.

Texhoma Energy will build, acquire, operate and invest in new era companies, providing incubation and operational support to clients. Texhoma will help them scale their businesses internationally in different sectors. These will include oil and gas but focus on online and mobile retail and services.

Contact information

Texhoma Energy, Inc.

24624 I-45 North, Suite 200

Spring, TX 77386

Phone: 281.719.1995

Email: contact@texhomaenergy.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Texhoma's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Texhoma, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Texhoma cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Texhoma undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Texhoma.

SOURCE: Texhoma Energy, Inc.