Regulatory News:
Carmila (Paris:CARM):
|Date
|Total number of issued shares
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)*
|30 June 2017
|108.868.229
|108.860.949
|108.868.229
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
French société anonyme with a share capital of 653.209.374 €
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
