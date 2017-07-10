Global Blood Testing and Typing Post-Zika Markets 2011-2026

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Markets for Blood Testing and Typing Post-Zika" report to their offering.

This report, Blood Testing and Typing Post-Zika details sales estimates for each market segment represent global revenues and are expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for 2011 to 2016 and forecasts are provided through 2021 and 2026.

Historical information was gathered from a wide variety of published sources including company reports, government documents, legal filings, trade journals, newspapers and business press, analysts' reports and other sources. Interviews with company representatives were conducted to capture the perspectives from industry participants' point of view and assess trends.

The Zika outbreak, with more than 4,000 U.S. reported through early 2017 and outbreaks in several Latin American countries, has further underscored the importance of comprehensive blood screening and heightened industry imperatives to ensure blood supply safety.

The total global market for blood testing and typing products includes products and devices used in blood banking/donations as well as products used otherwise. This can also be thought of as testing and typing on pooled blood donations (blood bank) versus individual blood samples.

The global blood testing and typing industry has experienced strong growth in recent years and growth will remain solid though 2021 and 2026 as a result of:

- Aging populations in the U.S., Europe and Japan;

- Rising rates of disease diagnosis and treatment;

- Ongoing technology advancements/new product introductions and indications;

- Expansion of health coverage in the U.S. via health care reform; and

- Continued strong promotion of blood donation by collection agencies.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Current Blood Industry Issues

3: The Blood Collection System: Blood Donation, Processing And Use

4. Blood Typing And Testing Segments

5: Blood Testing And Typing Product Markets

6. Blood Testing And Typing Product Markets

Companies Mentioned

AABB

Abbott Laboratories

Akers Biosciences

America'S Blood Centers

American Red Cross

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson & Co.

& Co. Biomerieux, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Diasorin

Grifols Biologicals, Inc.

Hologic

Haemonetics, Inc

Immucor

Micronics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen Diagnostics

Reliance Life Sciences

Roche

Siemens

Terumo

