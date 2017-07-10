sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,758 Euro		+0,16
+10,01 %
WKN: A1C7DM ISIN: US6708662019 Ticker-Symbol: 5OKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,595
1,744
19:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OKEY GROUP SA GDR1,758+10,01 %