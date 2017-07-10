Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial food scales marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial food scales market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on key geographies, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The increase in the number of end-users of commercial food scales is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. For instance, commercial price computing food scales are significantly used in retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. These food scales are used for labeling and pricing purposes across the counters in retail formats. The rise in the number of such retail formats will increase the demand for commercial food scales. Manufacturers are also looking to improve the commercial food scales technology and features so that end-users can work more efficiently using the upgraded features.

Technavio food and beverageresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial food scales market:

Increasing end-user focus on portion size to ensure healthy profit margins

Increasing focus on measuring food quantity

Increase in number of supermarkets and hypermarkets

Increasing end-user focus on portion size to ensure healthy profit margins

Foodservice establishments around the world largely focus on the portion size. The portion size for each meal is directly proportional to the profit margin of foodservice establishments. For instance, if the food cost represents around 35% of the selling price, and if the portion size is around 15% more than it should be, the operating margin for the establishment may reduce by more than 5%.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead food service research analyst at Technavio, says, "Foodservice establishments often operate on low margins, and the additional cost from the irregular portion size will reduce the profitability for the foodservice establishments. Commercial food scales solve the issue of portion control at various foodservice establishments as commercial kitchen operators can measure the correct proportions to prepare various food items."

Increasing focus on measuring food quantity

Commercial kitchens in most foodservice establishments significantly focus on portion sizes for the preparation of food items. The proportion of each ingredient remains a critical factor for consistent cooking results in large foodservice establishment chains. For instance, minced meat portions used to prepare burger patties need to be accurate to serve the exact portion of the food item consistently.

"Most of the bakery operators worldwide need to measure accurate proportions of dry ingredients used to prepare various bakery items such as cakes and pastries to achieve consistent quality in the end-products. For instance, increased quantity of flour can make the cake flat and heavy instead of tall and heavy. The portion control scales are ideal for foodservice establishments that need to measure various food ingredients during food preparation," adds Manjunath.

Increase in number of supermarkets and hypermarkets

Commercial food scales are one of the necessary requirements in retail establishments such as supermarket and hypermarkets. These retail establishments use commercial food scales for measuring the quantities of food items that are available in bulk. In addition to this, these retail establishments keep various types of food scales, which can be used by the customers to measure the exact weight of the food items. The increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets will also propel the sales of new units of commercial food scales.

Top vendors:

Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company

Edlund

Hobart

Torrey

