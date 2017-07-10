

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has shrugged off criticism of his daughter Ivanka holding his seat at a meeting during the G20 summit, arguing that his election rival Hillary Clinton would have utilized her daughter in the same way.



In posts to Twitter on Monday, Trump noted German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the move was not uncommon.



'When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!'



The tweets from the president come after Ivanka Trump briefly sat in on behalf of her father during a working session at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday.



In remarks to reporters, Merkel suggested the move was not unusual, noting that Ivanka was a member of the American delegation.



'Ivanka Trump was part of the American delegation, so that is something that other delegations also do, and it is very well known that she works in the White House and that she is also engaged in certain initiatives,' Merkel said.



However, Chelsea Clinton took exception to the suggestion that her mother would have her sit on a meeting if she were president.



'Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not,' Clinton said in a post on Twitter.



