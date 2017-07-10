French natural cosmetics producer Universal Beauty Group announces that it has raised €1.5m of capital from private equity firm Audacia.

Universal Beauty Group, which trades under the Végétalement Provence brand launched in 2013, is a leading name in organic cosmetics producing natural haircare and beauty products for hair-dressing salons and beauty professionals. The company sells to around 800 points of sale including over 350 high-level salons principally in France.

The company opened a US subsidiary in 2016 to service in particular the Florida and west coast markets. The company currently sells to Western Europe, Switzerland and Russia and is looking to develop in Asia and the Middle-East. The company has recently opened an office in Hong Kong with view to entering the Chinese market in the coming years. Sales under the Végétalement Provence brand are expected to reach €5m in 2017.

Founded by Jean-Marc Delabre, a veteran from the hair-dressing sector and Vincent Faraco a marketing expert, Universal Beauty began in 2008 creating and distributing haircare products for beauty companies before creating its own natural haircare products.

Based in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the South of France, Végétalement Provence is one of the few natural brands offering a real alternative to traditional haircare names. The brand has succeeded in satisfying the purist consumer looking for an environmental friendly product, whilst also catering for the technical demands of beauty professionals.

The brand is widening its product range to include skincare and make-up and has become a benchmark in natural beauty, a sector that is currently growing at up to 10% per annum.

The funds received from Audacia will be used to help invest in production, marketing and expand operations both in France and internationally. The company will continue to partner with hair-dressing salons and also plans to open a concept store in Paris in 2018.

"The arrival of Audacia marks a turning point for Végétalement Provence, and will enable us to provide a wider and stronger offer to our clients reaching out to both beauty professionals and the general public," says Jean-Marc Delabre. "The experience of Audacia accompanying leading brands is a great boost to us and we are thrilled to welcome a visionary investor," adds Vincent Faraco.

Universal Beauty Group was advised by Richard Morgan Advisory and the law firm Alcya Conseil. Audacia's legal advisor was CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre with financial due diligence performed by KPMG.

Audacia

Audacia is an independent private equity firm making minority investments in unlisted small and medium-sized French companies with high potential for growth. Founded by Charles Beigbeder and Alexis Dyèvres in 2008, Audacia is a financial partner that has invested over €720m accompanying approximately 320 companies across a range of sectors within the traditional economy including consumer and luxury goods, foods, hospitality and industrials together with B-B and B-C services.

Audacia's investments in premium consumer goods include the likes of candle manufacturer Cire Trudon, design furniture Fermob, fine tea brand Kusmi Tea, or the fashion houses Olympia Le-Tan and APC.

Végétalement Provence

Végétalement Provence is renowned for its range of shampoos and hair-care rich in essential oils and its complete offering of colouring for hair-dressing professionals. The brand which meets the expectations of a demanding clientele looking for environmentally friendly products, recently revealed a collection of styling products including the popular "Potion Magique".

Committed to sustainable development at all levels, Végétalement Provence has a product offer which combines expertise, emotion, ecology and respect for the health of consumers and of hair-dressers, the profession most affected by illness generated in a working environment. Latest innovations at Végétalement Provence include a special barber line which has received significant acclaim, widening the brand to the male public.

