Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market 2017-2021 - Rise in the Prevalence of Cataract Drives the Market

The global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

he latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shift toward ASCs for eye care. The minor surgeries can be performed in ASCs. The surgeries performed in the ASCs are cost-effective. ASCs are rapidly growing and are highly accepted among people for minor operations. The surgery procedures in ASCs have been increasing after the US introduced the ASC Access Act. In 2012, around 80% individuals opted for ASCs for cataract operations. The hospitals are also promoting ASCs as the return on investment is high.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in prevalence of cataract. Cataract is caused by advancing age, ultraviolet radiation, diabetes, smoking, and hypertension. Cataracts are of several types, and they are classified by how they develop and where they develop. Cataract can be diagnosed after a comprehensive examination of the eye. Surgery is recommended for the cataract if it interferes in performing the daily activities.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is post-surgery complications. Some individuals have reported a few complications after cataract surgery, which could lead to partial loss of vision or require further surgery. Complications can increase in individuals who have other eye disorders in addition to cataract. The risk with cataract surgery is low: however, these risks can be managed effectively with antibiotics.

Key vendors



Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss

Johnson & Johnson (Abbott Medical Optics)

Other prominent vendors



HOYA Surgical Optics

Oculentis

Ophtec

Rayner

STAAR Surgical

