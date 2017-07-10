The global commercial soft-serve machines marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global commercial soft-serve machines market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on the type of installation, which includes countertop and floor standing.

The global commercial soft-serve machines market is primarily driven by the increase in the availability of high-capacity commercial soft-serve machines and its energy-efficiency. The commercial soft-serve machines are used in QSRs and other restaurants. The variety of soft-serve flavors offered in the menu also drives the commercial soft-serve machines market. The ENERGY STAR program of the US encourages the vendors to provide energy-efficient products in the foodservice industry. The commercial soft-serve machines that provide energy-saving solutions reduce both labor and electricity costs.

Technavio's food and beverages research analysts categorize the global commercial soft-serve machines market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest commercial soft-serve machines market

"The peaking interest toward frozen yogurt is one of the drivers for the commercial soft-serve machines market in the region. Frozen yogurts are considered as a healthier substitute for various types of desserts. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets set aside certain guidelines about the culturing and pasteurization of frozen yogurts," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food service

The commercial soft-serve machines market has witnessed growing interest toward soft-serves, due to which, the retailers in the market are planning to expand their presence into soft-serve offerings. In 2016, Baskin-Robbins planned to expand their business in the Americas.It entered an agreement with a new franchisee Sharooz Setareh, to develop its new ice cream shops at Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. These flavors are blueberry-oat-crumble, chocolate peanut butter, moo-slide, power play fudge, southern peach, and superhero.

Commercial soft-serve machines market in EMEA

The commercial soft-serve machines market in EMEA is driven by the increasing preference toward artisanal soft-serves. The presence of the fresh ingredients in these soft-serves makes it the preferred product for the health-conscious. This will, in turn, drive the market forward.

"The vendors of the commercial soft-serve machines need to adhere to certain industry standards. For the products to be sold in the European Economic Area, the CE marking should be present on the product. The certification confirms that the product meets the safety, health, and the environmental protection requirements. This is required for products which are made in other countries and sold in the EEA region," adds Manjunath.

Commercial soft-serve machines market in APAC

The commercial soft-serve machines market in the region is plagued by certain challenges. The growing risk of contamination of the soft-serves might lead to reduced consumption of ice-creams among the people in APAC.

Due to the increasing cases of contamination of listeria in the soft-serve machines, end-user establishments in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong had advised pregnant women to avoid soft-serves in 2014. An infection called listeriosis and foodborne illnesses can be caused due to this contamination.

The top vendors in the global commercial soft-serve machines market highlighted in the report are:

Electro Freeze

SANISERV

Spaceman Ice Systems

Stoelting Foodservice equipment

Taylor Company

