Global Frozen Yogurt Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Froghurt as a Functional Food

The global frozen yogurt market to grow at a CAGR of 11.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global frozen yogurt market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of frozen yogurt products sold through retail as well as food service channels in different regions, the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is innovative packaging. Packaging is often considered to be an extension of a particular brands' value. Therefore, packaging plays an important role in generating interest and curiosity among consumers. Good packaging provides better protection and tampering resistance and can also be used for marketing purposes.

Marketing communications and graphic designs are applied to the surface of the package. Frozen yogurt manufacturers are coming up with innovative packaging to increase the shelf life of their products and grab the attention of the consumers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is emergence of frozen yogurt as a natural and healthy dessert. Consumers consume frozen yogurt as a natural refreshment, and it is gaining popularity among women, young adults, and other groups, who are looking for healthy desserts.

Frozen yogurt is consumed as a low-fat meal that is tasty as well as nutritious. Frozen yogurt is mainly based on milk and contains ingredients like granola, fruits, and nuts. It has high nutritional value as it contains probiotics, antioxidants, minerals, fibers, proteins, vitamins, and calcium. These ingredients are crucial for the immune system and digestion. Consumers consume frozen yogurt mainly because of the indulgence factor and its low-fat content. Therefore, health conscious consumers are more inclined towards frozen yogurt. Frozen yogurt contains less saturated fat than ice cream of the same weight and flavor.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is consumer preference for fresh yogurt. Recently, there has been a drastic rise in the occurrence of health problems. The incidence of health issues like diabetes, digestive disorders, allergies, and obesity is increasing globally.

Therefore, consumers are increasing consuming fresh foods. Young consumers are increasingly purchasing fresh foods such as yogurts, vegetables, meat products, and various others. Consumers have a perception that frozen foods are stale, whereas fresh food offers high nutrition value. This perception can cause a shift in consumption patterns.

