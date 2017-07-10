Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market 2017-2021 - Rising Affluence and Changing Consumer Tastes Have Increased the Demand for High-quality and Specialized Coffee Product

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global roast and ground coffee market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global roast and ground coffee market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the include/exclude new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising demand for organic coffee. Many coffee manufacturers have started capitalizing on consumers' growing desire for organic beverages that are environment-friendly. Organic beverage products, being free from chemicals, pesticides, and hormones, are safer and nutritionally superior to their non-organic counterparts. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of natural and organic coffee and the harmful effects of the chemicals and pesticides in normal coffee have increased the demand for organic coffee.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity of coffee among the millennials. Rising affluence and changing consumer tastes have increased the demand for high-quality and specialized coffee products such as flavored coffee, particularly among the young generation. An improvement in economic conditions and an increase in job opportunities have made the different types of coffee more affordable for the younger consumers. Millennials are more likely to spend on premium beverage brands than the rest of the population. They are also keen to experiment with new drink types, brands, and flavors. Manufacturers, therefore, strive to understand the tastes and preferences of the millennials and target many offerings at this generation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is ill-effects of adverse environmental conditions. Coffee crops are vulnerable to natural disasters and unpredictable weather conditions such as drought, flood, frost, earthquakes, and others. Seasonal wind shifts can lead to prolonged and excessive rainfall, which can lead to landslides and mudflows in mountainous terrains where coffee crops are grown. Apart from natural calamities, excessive human intervention, in the form of animal husbandry and agriculture, has also put the habitat under pressure.

Key vendors



Eight O' Clock Coffee Company

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS

The J.M.Smucker Company

Keurig Green Mountain

Other prominent vendors



Ajinomoto Foods

Haco Asia Pacific

Industria Colombiana deCafé

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

Mauro Demetrio

Paulig Group

PEET'S COFFEE & TEA

Strauss

Tres Coracões Alimentos

Trung Nguyen



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62vj8f/global_roast_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716