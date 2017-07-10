Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal coronary guidewires marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Coronary guide wires are majorly used in PCI procedures globally. Frequent usage of coronary guidewires in these procedures makes the stents market profitable. Therefore, the use of a guidewire is must in all stenting procedures for treating CADs. Innovations in technology and increase in the use of nitinol-based coronary guidewires will drive the future market growth of coronary guidewires.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global coronary guidewires market is moderately fragmented with many regional and global players. Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Cordis, Medtronic, and Terumo Medical are some of the key players in the market with significant shares. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios to sustain their market shares. Many leading vendors are capturing the market inorganically. In addition, many regional and local vendors are introducing low-cost vascular guidewires to remain competitive in the market. A wide range of product portfolio helps vendors to sustain in this competitive market.

Barath Palada, an industry expert at Technavio for research on cardiovascular devices, says, "The dominant vendors have a significant share in the global coronary guidewires market; they face occasional spurts of competition from local manufacturers in various countries. The vendors adopt competitive pricing to consolidate their shares in the market. The competitive environment in this market is anticipated to intensify with an increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and increase in M&As."

Top five coronary guidewires market vendors

Abbott Vascular

The Abbott Vascular offers a wide range of product portfolio with segments such as diagnostics, nutrition, vascular, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical. Abbott Vascular provides innovative, MI, and cost-effective products, which are used to treat CADs. The company is focusing on investing more on R&D activities to design and develop advanced products such as HI-TORQUE coronary guidewire family.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific offers a wide range of product portfolio with a strong global presence in over 100 countries. It offers 13 thousand life changing products in different therapeutic areas such as electrophysiology, gynecology, gastroenterology, interventional cardiology, neurological surgery, orthopedic surgery, pain medicine, urology, pulmonology, and vascular surgery with 22 million patients being treated each year.

Cordis

Cordis develops and manufactures interventional vascular technology. It is a part of Cardinal Health as of October 2015. The product range includes diagnostic catheters, balloon-expandable stents, diagnostic guidewires, PTA Balloons, self-expanding stents, PTCA balloons, vascular closure devices, steerable guidewires, and endovascular guidewires.

Medtronic

Medtronic provides services under four major operating segments, cardiac and vascular group, restorative therapies group, minimally invasive therapies group (formerly Covidien group) and diabetes group.

Medtronic offers Integrity Coronary Stent system and Resolute Integrity Coronary Stent System in cardiovascular segment. Its Cougar series guidewires are used for placement of interventional devices both in the peripheral and coronary vasculature.

Terumo Medical

Terumo Medical provides products in the areas of cardiovascular, hospital, and blood systems. It offers radial artery compression devices, therapeutic devices, vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheaths, guidewires, and angiographic catheters.

Terumo Medical also provides interventional oncology devices, such as micro balloon catheters, microcatheters, guidewires, devices for a percutaneous cardiopulmonary support system, cardiopulmonary bypass systems comprising oxygenator with integrated arterial filters, drug-elutable beads, and thoracic vascular, and abdominal vascular grafts.

