Global Protective Packaging Systems Market, 2021 - Increased Innovation in Protective Packaging

The global protective packaging systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Protective Packaging Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.

One trend in the market is increased innovation in protective packaging. By considering the environmental impacts of certain non-degradable protective packaging materials, some packaging companies are coming up with innovative protective packaging materials to replace the non-biodegradable ones. IPC, the global manufacturer of temperature control materials, has manufactured an eco-friendly product named the EcoLiner.

The driver that promotes the market growth of these protective packaging materials is their use for safe packaging of unusually shaped products. Vendors of paper fills, and their systems are expected to have a good scope in the future because of the recyclable nature of these packaging.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing substitutes for foam packaging. In the global protective packaging industry, foam packaging accounts for the major share of around 45%. However, the use of foam packaging adds to the environmental pollution. Environmental concerns will not only affect the foam packing industry it will also equally affect the foam packaging material systems market. Furthermore, many innovative suitable packaging materials are emerging to replace foam packaging.



Key vendors



Storopack

Automated Packaging Systems

Polyair

Ranpak

Sealed Air

Other prominent vendors



Pregis Packaging Systems

EnviroPAK

Koch Pac-Systeme GmbH

FROMM

3G Packaging



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



