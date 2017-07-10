Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal duck meat marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006118/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global duck meat market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global duck meat marketis expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period driven by the demand for processed and packaged foods among consumers. Nutritional benefits associated with duck meat is expected to drive the market during the next five years. However, the threat from the vegan population and other meat products is likely to hinder the market growth.

Competitive vendor landscape

The rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences, and increasing demand for nutritious and healthy products are contributing to the rise in the demand for duck meat market. Vendor performance in the duck meat market may be impacted by changing consumer taste and preferences, changing lifestyle, and changing consumer spending patterns because of increase in disposable income.

Manjunath Reddy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on food, says, "Competition among players and rapidly changing technology, particularly in processing, packaging, and transportation create a significant risk to vendor performance and operations. Thus, to survive in the competitive environment, it becomes important for the market vendors to differentiate their product offerings through unique and clear value propositions."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five duck meat market vendors

AJC International

AJC is one of the global leaders in selling and purchasing poultry, meat, seafood, swine, and vegetables and fruits. Its brand Golden Phoenix sells various meat products. It sells its products on wholesale and retail. Its products are sold in different packaging.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) is one of the leading agro-industrial companies. It operates in the livestock industry and aquaculture business. Its main operations include animal farming, meat processing, prepare semi-cooked and fully-cooked meat, produce animal feed, and much more. Its main products of feed business include duck feed, swine feed, chicken feed, fish feed, and much more.

Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms offers a wide range of duck meat products ranging from roasted duck, duck breast, whole duck, duck legs, duck appetizers, and more. Not only does the company offers fresh and frozen duck meat products but also offers halal duck meat products. For example, Halal Boneless Duck Breast, Halal Whole Duck w/Giblets, and Halal Duck Legs.

Pepe's Ducks

Pepe's Ducks produces more than 3.8 million of ducks annually. The company believes in building its brand on its value, quality, innovation, service, and trust. It produces whole ducks and packaged duck products. It has been recognized by various bodies many numbers of times.

Shandong Newhope Liuhe

Shandong Newhope Liuhe is involved in meat processing, animal feed manufacturing, importing and exporting trade, animal production, livestock and poultry breeding, and financial guarantee. Shandong Newhope Liuhe meat processing unit is devoted to establishing traceable food safety system. It also aims to produce more than 200 kinds of meat varieties including fresh meat, frozen meat, cooked meat, marinated meat, and more. Its duck meat is certified as non-harmful product and has been awarded and recognized as a nationwide brand.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cinnamon Market 2017-2021

Global Vinegar Market 2017-2021

Global Organic Coffee Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com