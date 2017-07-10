Professor Brian Wilson Receives IPA Excellence Award In Photodiagnostic Research

COIMBRA, Portugal, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Professor Brian Wilson was the recipient of the 2017 EXCELLENCE AWARD IN PHOTODIAGNOSTIC RESEARCH.

Dr. Brian Wilson is Professor of Medical Biophysics at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre/University Health Network, Universityof Toronto, Canada.He is a well-known expert and leader in the field of PDT and Photodiagnostics, internationally recognized for his pioneering research into various optic tools that can be used for minimally-invasive cancer treatment, and early diagnosis and optically-guided cancer therapeutics. He holds several awards in biomedical optics (Mark Award, NIH Translational Research Award, Michael S. Feld Award and Britton Chance Award) and in cancer research (Robert L. Noble Prize).

In 1981, Dr. Wilson initiated translational research and collaborative clinical trials of photodynamic therapy for brain, prostate and gastrointestinal cancers. Dr. Wilson leads a world-renowned R&D program in optics-based biomedical applications, with a primary translational/clinical focus. He has driven the development of fluorescence and other endoscopic imaging techniques - particularly in Barrett's esophagus and colon cancer - and more recently has developed optical imaging to guide surgery that is being evaluated in clinical trials for head and neck, prostate and brain cancers. In the last few years, his research has expanded to include development of photonic nanoparticles in cancer treatment, diagnosis and research. Dr. Wilson has published over 350 peer-reviewed papers in basic, translational and clinical research. With several international Visiting Appointments (Harvard, USA; Saõ Paulo, Brazil; Fujian, China; Western Australia), Dr. Wilson is involved in many national and international collaborations.Dr. Wilson has trained more than 50 graduate students, post-doctoral and clinical fellows, many of whom remain in biomedical optics, cancer research and practice worldwide. He also has worked with many companies nationally and internationally in translating optical technologies into clinical practice.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16thconference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

