European Data Center Construction Market to 2025 - Market is Expected to Grow From US$ 9,558 Million in 2016 to US$ 22,829.1 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Center Construction Market to 2025 - Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Design Type" report to their offering.

Data center construction market is expected to grow from US$ 9,558 Million in 2016 to US$ 22,829.1 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2017 and 2025.

Rising digitization in the business world as well as demand for highly resilient data management services have resulted in increased demand for data center services across Europe. Mercury Engineering, LZ technologies, SISK Groups, Kedington and Jones Engineering Group are among the major players operating in this market. Europe, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises, is anticipated to witness significantly high adoption of data centers by various organizations.

The report focuses on in-depth segmentation of this market segmented by design type, across the European region. The geographic segmentation of the report covers seven major countries including; Germany, France, Ireland, Denmark, Netherlands, England, and Belgium. By design type, Electrical design accounted for the largest share of the data center construction market in 2016.

UK is one of the prominent countries in European data center construction market which will contribute highest revenue, due to technological developments and considerable implementation of data centers by numerous organizations. Amongst all major European countries, Ireland is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, presence of big tech-giants in Ireland, is one of the major reason behind the availability of highly educated, and flexible workforce for data center construction market.

Some of the key players of data center construction market in Europe include ISG plc, Arup Group, John Sisk & Son, Jones Engineering Group, Jacobs, Mace Group and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Europe Data Center Construction Market - By Design Type

4.2.1.1 Europe Data Center Construction Market - By Electrical Design

4.2.1.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market - By Mechanical Design

4.2.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market - By Europe

4.3 Europe PEST Analysis



5 Europe Data Center Construction Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapidly increasing data traffic

5.1.2 The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.1.3 High EBITDA margins in the infrastructure sector

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex infrastructure

5.2.2 Emergence of containerized data centers

5.3 Key Market Opporunities

5.3.1 Growth in Green Data Centers

5.3.2 Constant growth in number of data centers construction

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Data Center Construction Market Analysis - Europe

6.1 Europe Data Center Construction Market Overview

6.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Europe Data Center Construction Market- By Design Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electrical Design

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Europe Electrical Design Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.1 UPS

7.2.2.1.1 Overview

7.2.2.1.2 Europe UPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.2 Generators

7.2.2.2.1 Overview

7.2.2.2.2 Europe Generators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.3 PDU

7.2.2.3.1 Overview

7.2.2.3.2 Europe PDU Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.4 Transfer Switchgear

7.2.2.4.1 Overview

7.2.2.4.2 Europe Transfer Switchgear Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.2.5.1 Overview

7.2.2.5.2 Europe Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Mechanical Design

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Europe Mechanical Design Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.1 HVAC

7.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.3.2.1.2 Europe HVAC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.2 Other Cooling Equipment

7.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2.2 Europe Other Cooling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4 General Construction

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Europe General Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)



8 Europe Data Center Construction Market - Country Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 The Netherlands Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 The Netherlands Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Germany Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Germany Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4 England Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 England Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Ireland Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Ireland Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Denmark Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Denmark Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Belgium Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Belgium Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.8 France Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 France Data Center Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)



9 Industry Landscape



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape Vendors (General Construction)

10.2 Competitive Landscape - Cloud Service Providers



11 Data Center Construction Market, Key Company Profiles



- AECOM Inc

- ISG PLC

- Jacobs

- John Sisk & Son

- Jones Engoineering Group

- Mace Group

- Mercury Engineering

- Structuretone

- Skanska

- Arup



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqg6w9/data_center





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716