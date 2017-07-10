Supply chains are become increasingly complex, having the power to disrupt the market or the organization itself. Now more than ever supply market intelligence has become a necessity to create a sustainable competitive advantage and increase profit shares. This can be achieved through building a robust supply chain framework by involving supplier risk management (SRM) and enterprise risk management (ERM) to protect supply networks from uncertainties.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006234/en/

SpendEdge helps organizations of all sizes achieve procurement excellence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge recently provided tailored solutions for companies in the automotive, nutrition manufacturing, and food and beverage industries. For each study, SpendEdge procurement intelligence analysts gathered market and category specific information from discrete data sources, helping their clients gain access to actionable insights and make well-informed sourcing and procurement decisions.

Market Intelligence Study on the Adoption of Digital Marketing in the Automotive Industry

The adoption of digital marketing has shown a significant increase in recent years as wireless media and internet helps businesses to promote their products and services. The process includes advertising on electronic, online, and digital platforms. The flexibility and cost-effectiveness that comes with digital marketing makes it a competitive advertising channel compared when compared to traditional costs.

A leading automotive manufacturer in the US approached SpendEdge to help them cope with the rapid changes in the supply market landscape, and understand the supplier market in broad. This study helped the client shortlist the right suppliers providing an in-depth understanding of the supplier performance evaluation criteria, supplier engagement models, supplier relationship management, and price negotiation strategies.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/supply-market-digital-marketing

Supplier Market Intelligence study for a Nutrition Manufacturing Company

A leading nutrition product manufacturing company approached SpendEdge to help them seek out the right suppliers for vitamin C, which is one of the key raw materials used in most nutritional products. The client was facing challenges related to supplier cost-breakup, supplier positioning, and performance evaluation process for the suppliers.

For this study, analysts at SpendEdge engaged in detailed interviews with procurement managers and industry experts to track the latest developments and procurement trends in the market. The insights provided to the client included deep insights on the supply market landscape, along with better understanding of the right vitamin C suppliers across the globe with better long-term contractual terms.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/supply-market-intelligence-solution-helps-leading-nutrition-product-manufacturing-company

Supply Market Intelligence Assessment for the Food and Beverage Industry

A leading global food and beverage company was facing challenges streamlining its sourcing and procurement processes to decrease the overall category spend and secure its future commercial success. The client wanted an in-depth understanding of the supply market in terms of supplier relationship management, supplier selection, and evaluation of potential suppliers in the sugar manufacturing market.

To execute this supply market intelligence study, SpendEdge referred to a vast database of secondary resources including industry journals, news articles and periodicals, webinars, and internal databases to analyze the supply market landscape. In addition, SpendEdge engaged in detailed discussions with category experts, procurement managers, and consultants to understand the latest market trends, supply market overview, category cost drivers, and value chain analysis.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/supply-market-intelligence-food-beverage-company

In addition to these three supply market assessments, SpendEdge recently hosted a webinar on the 'Top 10 Trends That Are Shaping Procurement Market Intelligence

Interested in this Webinar? Request more information

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006234/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com