

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar got off to a positive start Monday, but has pared its gains over the course of the trading day. The buck is currently little changed overall against all of its major rivals. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines.



Meanwhile, traders are also in a cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress later this week. Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.



The French economy is forecast to expand as previously estimated in the second quarter, survey data from the Bank of France showed Monday. The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the previous projection.



The dollar climbed to an early high of $1.1381 against the Euro Monday, but has since retreated to around $1.14.



Eurozone investor confidence moderated in July, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Tuesday. The investor confidence index fell marginally to 28.3 in July from a near decade high. The score was forecast to fall to 28.2 from 28.4 in June.



Germany's exports and imports grew more than expected in May, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Exports grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in May, faster than the 0.9 percent increase seen in April. Shipments were expected to gain only 0.3 percent.



At the same time, monthly growth in imports held steady at 1.2 percent, faster than the expected increase of 0.3 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 20.3 billion in May from EUR 19.7 billion a month ago.



The buck rose to an early high of $1.2851 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since eased back to around $1.2890.



The greenback advanced to a 2-month high of Y114.300 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since slipped to around Y114.090.



Core machine orders in Japan skidded a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, coming in at 805.5 billion yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the 3.1 percent decline in April.



Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,653.9 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. That missed forecasts for 1,792.8 billion yen following the 1,951.9 billion yen surplus in April.



Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - standing at 513.772 trillion yen. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased more-than-expected in June to the highest level in six months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. The current index of Economy Watchers' survey rose to 50.0 in June from 48.6 in May. Economists had expected the index to climb to 49.0.



