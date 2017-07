WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Monday after an early sell-off. After hitting a seventeen-year intraday low, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently down by 20.2 percent.



The steep drop by Abercrombie & Fitch comes after the apparel retailer announced it has terminated discussions regarding a potential sale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX