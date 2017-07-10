SPWR EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving SunPower Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 21, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased SunPower Corporation ("SunPower") (NASDAQ: SPWR) securities between February 17, 2016 and August 9, 2016 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/sunpower-corporation-2?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial number of SunPower's customers were adopting a longer-term timeline for project completion; (2) SunPower's near-term economic returns were deteriorating due to aggressive PPA pricing by new market entrants; (3) market disruption in the YieldCo environment was impacting SunPower's assumptions related to monetizing deferred profits; (4) as a result, demand for the Company's products was significantly decreasing; (5) in response, SunPower would implement a manufacturing realignment that would result in significant restructuring charges; and (6) consequently, the Company's fiscal year 2016 guidance was overstated.

If you suffered a loss in SunPower, you have until July 21, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/sunpower-corporation-2?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong