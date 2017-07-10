MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azhempusa.com) (OTC PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that effective June 29th, 2017, management has come to terms with Dekker Hout, (https://www.dekkerhout.nl/), headquartered in the Netherlands, on an initial trail order for 20 X 40 Ft Containers of Angelim Vermelho Hardwood Dimensioned Posts and Pilings. Dekker Hout manufactures the ELEFANT line of hardwood products that is distributed throughout Europe.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman for Amazonas Florestal, Ltd said, "We are pleased to announce that effective last week the company officially started a new commercial relationship with DEKKER HOUT who management believes will become a new key account for products that the company has the capacity to manufacture and export this year from the north of Brazil." Cortez added that, "This new purchase contract has been placed for production with IPA- Industrias de Piso de Amazonia in Iranduba, Amazonas, Brazil. IPA is one of the foremost wood products manufacturers in northern Brazil. Their mill was installed in 2005 at a cost of more than $40 MM. Should the initial trail work it would open the door for larger orders. We believe that Dekker has the capacity to purchase more than 100 containers per year us and represent substantial revenues for Amazonas." Cortez also stated that "the company has retained the services of Attorney Michael Hoffman, a SEC Specialist, who will complete the name change in the course of this month. The company expects to officially be registered as Amazon Forests, Inc. beginning in about 2 weeks. The name had been reserved with the State of Nevada since early this year. We will notify our shareholders by email and further upcoming press articles when this change has been made official."

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd. commented, "Together with the latest positive updates on the progress of our Colorado plantations, we can report that the company is headed in the right direction with the continued development of its business models. We expect that these activities will make 2017 a positive year in terms of revenues and profits for both Amazonas Florestal in the distribution of hardwood products as with our sub, Amazon Hemp, in the distribution of the CBD products that it will harvest and put to market beginning in September. Our contractors in Colorado report that further estimates show over-seeding in some areas of the first field planted on May 16th and a headcount of more than 500,000 plants of Marquis M1 appears to be growing in total in the two fields. Many of these plants are already reaching heights of more than 24" and the estimates of their continued development demonstrate plants that should grow to a height of 5-6 feet with similar diameters and provide more than 2 lbs of flower each."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azhempusa.com

Please note that our main site: www.azflusa.com has been hacked and cloned and was taken down 2 weeks ago by our web designers who are working diligently to bring up the site. In the meantime, company info and recent happenings can be found on the site pertaining to our subsidiary Amazon Hemp, Ltd. at: www.azhempusa.com.

