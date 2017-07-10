

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures snapped back Monday as traders bet significant recent losses were overdone in the aftermath of last week's U.S. stockpiles drawdown.



There are some indications that U.S. production has slowed following robust output earlier in the year. The U.S. rig count fell slightly two weeks ago, and inventories at the Cushing facilities have dwindled from record highs.



Meanwhile, OPEC is expected to insist Libya and Nigeria take part in the cartel's supply quota plan. The two African nations have been exempt for the past six months, but production there has risen more than OPEC anticipated.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 17 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $44.40 a barrel, edging away from yearly lows.



Looking ahead, mid-week testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be closely scrutinized for clues about when the Fed will again raise interest rates.



Recent economic data including the June jobs report suggest the economy is in good shape heading into the dog days of summer.



