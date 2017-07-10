Following a £12 million investment, Ecrebo continues its commitment to the U.S. market, building a seasoned team to support product, technology and marketing activities in North America

Ecrebo, the point of sale marketing specialist, today announced it has appointed Mike Grimes as U.S. President. Bringing more than 25 years' experience in growth-stage organizations focused on retail solutions, Grimes will be responsible for accelerating Ecrebo's operations in North America to grow and support its customer base in the U.S.

Earlier in 2017, Ecrebo received £12 million in funding and announced David Buckingham as the company's new CEO. The appointment of Grimes highlights Ecrebo's strategic focus on accelerating international expansion and emphasizes its commitment to North American growth. Grimes will be instrumental in building Ecrebo's team within North America, initial customer acquisition and developing and nurturing its strategic partner network.

Prior to joining Ecrebo, Grimes most recently served as chief revenue officer for Mobee, a crowd-sourced retail insights provider, where he was responsible for growth strategy and execution. Previously, Grimes was SVP at Catalina, where he had responsibility for driving the growth of the company's emerging digital retail solutions business following its acquisition of Modiv Media, where he was CEO. Modiv pioneered in-store mobile commerce and was acquired by Catalina in April 2012. Grimes also has experience working in real-time proximity and wireless mobility solutions for the retail supply chain.

"I've worked closely with brick-and-mortar retailers for many years, and I understand the challenges they face in unlocking the full potential of their physical stores to effectively compete for increased customer loyalty. Launching the North American office for a successful European solution provider is something I've done before and have found very rewarding," said Grimes. "I look forward to helping our retail customers excel in today's highly competitive environment with Ecrebo's sophisticated POS marketing solution, without the IT burden normally associated with such implementations. What's more, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a high caliber executive team as the one already in place at Ecrebo."

"Mike is a proven technology-centric business leader with extensive experience working alongside leading CPG manufacturer and retail organizations, and I am pleased to welcome him to the Ecrebo team," said David Buckingham, CEO, Ecrebo. "I've known Mike for many years and I am confident he is the perfect fit to successfully grow our dedicated U.S. team, and build on the successes we have achieved on the international stage over the last seven years."

The company also announced the appointment of Doug Picariello as SVP, Customer Success. Picariello, who joins Ecrebo from Aginity, is an experienced professional services and account executive with a proven track record of fueling growth at startups within the retail technology sector. Picariello and Grimes have worked together over 17 years across three retail solutions companies.

Ecrebo's innovative technology platform enables retailers to deliver targeted offers and messages to customers at checkout, alongside their print or digital receipt. Since 2010, the Ecrebo platform has processed more than £35 billion in transactions for some of the world's leading retailers, including M&S, Waitrose, PANDORA and Uniqlo, and generated more than £500 million in additional sales.

About Ecrebo

Ecrebo is a point of sale marketing specialist that enables retailers to deliver targeted offers to customers at the checkout alongside their receipt or digital receipt. With over 90% of transactions occurring in-store, Ecrebo's POS-based technology opens up a marketing channel with unparalleled reach and precision: it enables retailers to deliver targeted marketing communication, specifically tailored to their customers. In turn, customers benefit from getting relevant offers and incentives delivered in a convenient and non-intrusive way. Ecrebo powers point of sale marketing for leading brands including Waitrose, M&S and PANDORA.

