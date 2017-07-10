

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer credit in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Monday.



The Fed said consumer credit jumped by $18.4 billion in May after climbing by an upwardly revised $12.9 billion in April.



Economists had expected consumer credit to rise by $12.7 billion compared to the $8.2 billion increase originally reported for the previous month.



Non-revolving credit such as student loans and car loans rose by $11.1 billion in May after climbing by $11.7 billion in April.



Revolving credit, which largely reflects credit card debt, increased by $7.3 billion after inching up by $1.2 billion in the previous month.



The Fed said consumer credit increased by an annual rate of 5.8 percent in April, as revolving and non-revolving credit surged up by 8.7 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.



