Despite a robust first quarter, Mercom CEO Raj Prabhu says the uncertainty surrounding the Suniva trade case caused a dip in the second quarter and could have devastating effects going forward.

Global corporate funding of solar reached $4.6 billion in the first half of 2017, but clouds on the horizon caused those numbers to dip in the second quarter, signaling that uncertainty in the market is causing companies to slow their investments, according to a new report out today from Mercom Capital Group.

The good news? A combination of venture capital funding, public market and debt financing reached $4.6 billion, approximately $100 million more than the same period in 2016, and the number ...

