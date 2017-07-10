

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, treasuries regained some ground during the trading day on Monday.



Bond prices moved to the upside early in the session and remained positive throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.2 basis points to 2.371 percent.



Bargain hunting may have contributed to rebound by treasuries after the ten-year yield ended last Friday's trading at its highest closing level in nearly two months.



However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress.



Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.



The comments from the Fed Chief could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



Remarks by several other Fed officials may also attract attention this week along with reports on retail sales, industrial production and producer and consumer prices.



Trading activity on Tuesday may be somewhat subdued as traders continue to look ahead to Yellen's congressional testimony.



