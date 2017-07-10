Technavio's latest report on the global graphene marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global graphene market is experiencing huge demands, especially from the aerospace, power, and energy sectors. Currently, the majority portion of graphene is used for R&D rather than commercial or industrial applications. APAC is the major revenue generator in the global graphene market due to the high number of graphene-related patent filings in China and the growing demand from various application segments like aerospace, sports, automotive, and others.

The top three emerging trends driving the global graphene market according to Technavio chemical and materials research analysts are:

Increasing use of graphene for power storage

Graphene composites gaining prominence

Increasing mergers and acquisitions strategy adopted by players

"Graphene is considered a viable replacement for electrodes that are currently used in supercapacitors. The reason behind this is the big surface area offered by graphene layers for storing more number of ions. Theoretically, a single sheet of graphene provides a surface area of approximately 2,600 square meters per gram," says Ajay Adhikari, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals

Graphene is also used in the development of prosthetic limbs and robots that can mimic the sense of touch using sensory receptors. Scientists have taken a step forward by introducing graphene whose properties make it ideal for storing solar energy. The single atomic layer of graphene can house a solar panel under it and helps to absorb 98% of the light available.

Graphene composites are making their way to production in many industries such as aerospace. Production of lightweight planes, approximately 3,700 kilograms on an average, also contributes toward the reduction in carbon dioxide emission.

"The Oak Ridge National Laboratory has come up with a composite made of plastic and 25 square centimeter sheets of graphene, which matches the expectations of researchers in terms of electrical and mechanical properties. The use of CVD technique to produce large sheets of graphene eliminates the chances of graphene flakes clumping, affecting the strength and flexibility of composites. This will reduce the graphene requirement in the composite by 50 times," adds Ajay.

In 2014, Grafoid, a graphene R&D company, acquired ALCERECO, a technology company in advanced materials, composites, and alloys. The main focus behind this acquisition was the introduction of Grafoid's MesoGraf material to the market at a faster rate with the help of ALCERECO's facilities. In another instance, in 2014, Future Carbon signed an agreement with Bayer Material Science regarding the acquisition of Bayer's patents related to carbon nanotubes and graphene.

