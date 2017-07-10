Technavio's latest report on the global embolization devices marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global embolization devices marketis expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period because of the growing older population and increased prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cerebrovascular diseases. The growing awareness among people, rapid advances in technology and innovations, and growing product approvals are expected to propel the market growth in the future. In addition, rise in the cases of cardiac disorders will increase the number of diagnoses and cardiac surgeries. This increases the number of PCI procedures, which will increase the demand, sales, and use of EPDs.

The top three emerging trends driving the global embolization devices market according to Technavio healthcare and life science research analysts are:

New technological advancements

Growing surgeons' interest in adoption of flow diverters and neurovascular stents

Growing number of clinical trials

New technological advancements

"The penetration of neuroendovascular non-coil devices is low due to the limited product approvals in the market. However, the rapid technological advancements are leading to the increased adoption of these devices. There are a few products which are either in the development stage or have received regulatory approval only in one region. These products are highly advanced and are developed based on the preference of physicians," says Srinivas Sashidar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular devices

Companies are entering the market with innovative technologies to gain high market shares. For instance, InspirMD is developing NVGuard with its proprietary MicroNet technology. The MicroNet platform provides superior clinical benefits and acts as a safety net to prevent debris flow in aneurysm patients.

Growing surgeons' interest in adoption of flow diverters and neurovascular stents

"There has been a dearth of skilled neurosurgeons in the market. The existing surgeons are focusing on the adoption of flow diverters for the treatment of brain aneurysm owing to their less invasive nature over other conventional methods, such as surgical clipping. Flow diversion aneurysm stenting is likely to become one of the widely accepted minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of intracranial aneurysm," adds Srinivas.

The intracranial aneurysm treatment by flow diverters can only be conducted by neurosurgeons, interventional radiologists, or neurologists. Also, clinical studies have shown that a physician's specialty may affect the use of invasive therapies. Physicians' acceptance of flow diverters globally has led to the increased use of other endovascular stents. This shows that aneurysm treatment using flow diverters is widely accepted among various medical professionals. Many hospitals and healthcare centers are recommending the procedure to individuals with carotid artery stenosis.

Growing number of clinical trials

The ongoing trials for non-coil technology in treating intracranial aneurysms have shown positive outcomes in addressing high recanalization rates when compared with other treatment procedures, such as coil embolization. However, more clinical evidence is required by surgeons for the safe and effective use non-coil techniques in treating intracranial aneurysms. As experience with flow diverters increase, the complication rates will reduce when compared with coil embolization.

