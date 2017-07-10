Snap Interactive, Inc.: SNAP Interactive Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("SNAP," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking and interactive dating applications, today announced that it has engaged IR specialists MZ Group to lead a new strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

Over the course of the next several weeks, MZ Group will work closely with SNAP's management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility among investors. This structured campaign will emphasize the Company's: advanced live video technology; large freemium and premium user base; recent launch of its Innovation Lab - a growth oriented R&D incubator focused on next-generation leveraging of the Company's technology platform; and beta launch of 50more - a new dating application targeting the fast-growing market of users 50 years and older.

President of MZ Group North America, Ted Haberfield, commented, "MZ Group is happy to partner with a technology innovator like SNAP. SNAP's comprehensive video platform offering combined with its broad product portfolio and solid user base is something that MZ Group admires greatly and is excited to work with. The growth and adoption of the live video sector is truly a disruptor and should set the table for an exciting future at the Company."

SNAP's CEO, Alex Harrington, added, "MZ Group provides the reach and established track record we need to develop relationships with the retail and institutional investors who are seeking quality companies with notable growth potential. The timing is right for increased communications with the investing public and we are confident that prospective investors and analysts will recognize our potential to create shareholder value as we continue to execute upon our growth plans."

About Snap Interactive, Inc.

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking and interactive dating applications. SNAP has a diverse product portfolio consisting of nine products including Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 25 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

For more information, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com/investor-relations/investor-alerts.

IR Contact:

Mike Cole

MZ Group

949-259-4988

mike.cole@mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic, industry and market sector conditions; the ability to effectively integrate the operations of the Company and AVM; the timing and amount of any future repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; user acceptance of our updated applications; the Company's ability to institute corporate governance standards or achieve compliance with national securities exchange listing requirements; the Company's future growth and the ability to obtain additional financing to implement the Company's growth strategy; the ability to increase or recognize revenue, decrease expenses and increase the number of active subscribers, new subscription transactions or monthly active users; the ability to enter into new advertising agreements; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from operations; the ability to diversify new user acquisition channels or improve the conversion of users to paid subscribers; the ability to anticipate and respond to changing user and industry trends and preferences; the intense competition in the online dating marketplace; the ability to release new applications or derive revenue from new applications; and circumstances that could disrupt the functioning of the Company's applications. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Snap Interactive, Inc.