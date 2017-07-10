Please replace the graphic with the accompanying corrected graphic.

TOP 8 VENDORS IN THE DATA CENTER MARKET IN SOUTHEAST ASIA FROM 2017-2021: TECHNAVIO

Technavio has announced the top eight leading vendors in their recentdata center market in Southeast Asiareport until 2021. This research report also lists 31 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the data center market in Southeast Asia for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the infrastructure (IT infrastructure, general construction, electrical construction, and mechanical construction) and countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).

"The data center market in Southeast Asia is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 14% over the forecast period. The increase in the demand for cloud-based services is a key factor driving the market growthsays Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Various enterprises are either adopting cloud-based services or co-locating data center spaces, which is increasing the competition among vendors. To remain competitive and retain market shares, vendors are offering enterprises several options to choose the data center infrastructure that will power their business most efficiently. Additionally, many growing enterprises in Southeast Asia are considering the construction of data center facilities to gain competitiveness, which makes the entry of new players relatively easy.

Currently, vendors in the market are focusing on reducing the operating costs of a data center facility by product innovation. These innovative products are installed during the construction process to achieve better power usage effectiveness (PUE) while operating the facility.

Top eight vendors in the data center market in Southeast Asia

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS operates as a subsidiary of Amazon.com, and it provides cloud-based services for enterprises worldwide. It is constantly adding features to its cloud offering, prompting many enterprises to adopt it for their business operations. It is also decreasing the cloud subscription price to stay competitive in the market, among its major rivals like Google and Microsoft.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust develops and manages technology-related real estate, i.e., data centers. To support its growing customer base, the company is acquiring buildings and converting them into data centers. The company offers data center services, interconnection, and cloud connectivity services.

Equinix

Equinix provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers internationally. Services offered by Equinix include interconnection and connectivity, colocation services, Equinix performance hub, Equinix data hub, IBX SmartView, Equinix Marketplace, Equinix professional services, and customer services.

Google

Google specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, and software. The company is also involved in the development of energy-efficient design models for data centers, encouraging other data center operators to reduce electricity consumption similarly.

Microsoft

Microsoft licenses, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software products. To meet the growing customer needs for its cloud services portfolio, the company migrates critical workloads to different servers or data centers through its software-defined infrastructure model.

NTT Communications

NTT Communications provides consultancy, security, architecture, and cloud services to optimize information and communications technology environment of the enterprise. It provides ICT platform, with services such as colocation, hosting, network, and security throughout the world.

Singtel

Singtel offers a wide range of solutions related to mobile, fixed, data, TV, Internet, information and communications technology, and digital solutions. It offers a wide range of data center services through its own data centers and partner facilities located in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan.

Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT)

PLDT offers telecommunications and digital services through its extensive fiber optic backbone, fixed line, and cellular networks. The company is involved in providing data center services through its ePLDT Vitro Data Center. Currently, the ePLDT Group operates data center facilities across the Philippines.

