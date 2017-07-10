According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global machine to machine (M2M) homeland security market is growing at a CAGR of almost 55% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global M2M Homeland Security Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global M2M homeland security market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period due to increased adoption of M2M devices in security services. The rapid growth in the M2M market is expected to enhance the overall market revenue significantly in the future. Government organizations worldwide are also supporting the deployment of M2M services by investing billions of dollars in IoT.

Technavio's ICTresearch analysts categorize the global M2M homeland security market into the following segments by security type. They are:

Border security

Aviation security

Maritime security

Counterintelligence security

CBRN security

The top three security type segments for the global M2M homeland security market are discussed below:

Border security

Border security guards the border areas of the nation against illegal trespassing of people, smuggled goods, weapons, drugs, terrorist attacks, and others. Border security includes the security obtained from border surveillance systems, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), manned vehicles and aircraft, and unmanned ground vehicle.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead M2M and connected devices research analyst from Technavio, "Border security requires day and night vision large-area surveillance solutions, which can detect, track, and recognize unauthorized intruders such as terrorists, smugglers, hostile forces, and illegal immigrants. The demand for border security surveillance solution is increasing to detect and counter threats such as unauthorized immigration, terrorism, cross-border criminal activities, and smuggling, thereby driving the market."

Aviation security

The global M2M homeland security market in this segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increasing need for monitoring and controlling people moving in airport surroundings for hidden explosive elements. Hence, video surveillance systems are required at multiple locations that are regularly monitored to detect unusual attacks.

"Aviation security helps provide safety on airports and commercial flights against criminal attacks. The high growth in air traffic in developing countries such as Southeast Asia, China, South America, and the Middle East is driving the demand for aviation security systems in these countries," adds Rohan.

Maritime security

Maritime security includes security of oceanic boundary of countries, ports, vessels, and facilities, such as oil storage facilities and passenger vessel terminals. Maritime security refers to the protection of seaports, vessels, and other infrastructure associated with the shipping business from the growing threat of terrorism, piracy, hijacking, and disruption. This type of security is provided to both private and government ports.

International trade is highly dependent on waterways, and shipping operations have to be smooth and efficient, and hence, the demand for maritime security systems is increasing. Also, security systems installed inside water bodies cannot be technically controlled by people. Hence, M2M technology plays a vital role in maritime security systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ENSCO

KORE Wireless Group

Northrop Grumman

ORBCOMM

Seagull Maritime Security

Thales

Westminister Aviation Security Services

