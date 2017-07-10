Pure & Co Launches Its Women's Series Annual Scholarship Contest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / In its continued commitment toward supporting women's initiatives, Pure & Co announced today a scholarship program to recognize female student designers who bring a unique creative sense to their designs and their community.

Two winners will each receive a $2,000 college scholarships and $500 in Pure & Co product for their women's charity or community organization of their choice.

To enter the contest, post-secondary students 18 years of age or older must submit sketches of a vision for a unique creative design for a T-shirt that they will produce with our apparel and toy designers. Designs should complement Neon Buddha's lifestyle collection or Style Me Up's creative and "YOUnique" designs.

Submissions will be evaluated by Pure & Co's lead female designers.

Entries accepted via marketing@pureandco.com The final day to submit your entry is September 12, 2017.

In addition, the three finalists will have their designs posted on our website.

About Us:

Pure & Co has been celebrating life's rich craft of hand knitting every season since our first collection in 1998.

Neon Buddha started with the idea of producing a lifestyle clothing collection for travel, home, work, yoga and you. The collection is Canadian designed and produced and managed by a team of 500 women in Thailand. Our team and the environment have inspired us to make products that can be well worn for life's adventures and designed with a conscience.

Style Me Up is designed to help young girls create with freedom and personalization. We bring the latest trending fashion forward cosmetics, crafts and stationary to help you create with freedom and personalization.

Our unique culture reflects the values of our founder - to empower women. From our creative design teams, those who make our products to the women who wear our products and the girls who include us as part of their creative journey - you inspire us - and we create for you.

Style Me Up is a trademark sold by Pure and Co, a trusted Global manufacturer with more than 20 years of experience creating, designing, and manufacturing.

Neon Buddha is a lifestyle apparel fashion brand, distributed by Pure and Co, founded by Sébastien Sirois.

SOURCE: Pure and Co