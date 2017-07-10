Send Word Now from OnSolve Wins Continuity Insurance & Risk (CIR) Magazine's Most Innovative Product of the Year

Mobile communication app SWN Direct recognized for innovative alerting feature and capability enhancements over past year

ORMOND BEACH, Florida, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Send Word Now® from OnSolve, a leading emergency notification and mobile collaboration solution, today announced its SWN Direct mobile app has been presented with the Continuity Insurance & Risk (CIR) Magazine's Most Innovative Product of the Year Award for 2017. The award was judged by an independent panel of industry experts and presented during an awards gala in London, UK.

In awarding SWN Direct Most Innovative Product of the Year, the judging panel determined that the mobile app demonstrated the most innovation in product development over the past year and contributed to the business continuity/resilience function. SWN Direct is a groundbreaking, fully integrated mobile app for alert recipients. The app utilizes Internet Protocol (IP) end-to-end, which allows users to bypass telephony carriers, SMS gateways, etc. and communicate directly over any data network - eliminating many of the common problems associated with traditional alerting channels.

"We are thrilled that SWN Direct has been recognized for its innovation and enhancements made to the mobile app over the past year that further improve the user experience and ensure critical communications can reach increasingly mobile recipients on any device and in any location," said Wain Kellum, OnSolve CEO. "Send Word Now's commitment to product innovation and its ability to complement our broader product portfolio is a key reason we brought the company into the OnSolve family."

In June, Emergency Communications Network (ECN), a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of critical event management and emergency notification systems, announced the acquisition of Send Word Now, and rebranding of the companies as OnSolve.

The Business Continuity Awards, now in its 19th year, recognize business continuity, security, resilience and risk organizations whose innovative strategies and industry savvy make them stand out above the rest.

About Send Word Now

Send Word Now is the leading worldwide provider of critical communications solutions. The company's easy-to-use, web-based emergency notification, enterprise collaboration and mobile applications are used by businesses, government agencies, universities and non-profit organizations worldwide to ensure fast, effective, two-way communication when it is needed the most. Send Word Now and its recently acquired One Call Now group messaging company serve the critical communications needs of more than 30,000 public and private sector organizations around the globe. For additional information visit www.sendwordnow.com

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organizations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs.

The MIR3 solution from OnSolve is the most complete solution available for large enterprises and federal agencies seeking to manage critical events or natural disasters effective through the transmission of critical information and instructions. The company's CodeRED' solution provides high-speed notification services capable of reaching millions of people in minutes, and has applied its mission critical capabilities to government, commercial, healthcare and other end markets. In addition, the company offers solutions such as SmartNotice and TelAlert for other specific use cases or companies with less complex notification requirements. More information can be found on the company's website atwww.onsolve.com.