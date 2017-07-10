Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2017) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company") announces it has raised $25,000 CDN by way of a private placement at $0.25 CDN from an arm's length investor. These funds have been used for general working capital purposes. Additionally, 160,000 common shares were issued through a private placement completed by the CFO, in exchange for services rendered and funds owing to the CFO, at a subscription price of $0.25 CDN. The shares issued are subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws.

About Micromem and MASTInc

MASTInc is a wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary of Micromem Technologies Inc., a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM) company. MASTInc analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated magnetic sensor applications, MASTInc successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing, and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com www.mastinc.com.

