Plastic bottles remain a global issue without a concrete solution. Though the global packaging industry is evolving and becoming more sustainable, widespread reliance on plastic packaging is impacting the environment in a starkly negative way. Plastic water bottles are a major contributor to plastic packaging waste, and most countries around the world have not yet developed efficient means of dealing with these products after use.

According to BizVibe, education regarding how to properly recycle plastic bottles and efficient solutions to plastic bottle waste are still severely lacking, despite increasing awareness of the dangers that these products can pose to the environment. More than 1 million plastic bottles are purchased around the world every minute, and the annual consumption of plastic bottles is expected to surpass 580 billion by the end of the next four years. According to figures obtained by The Guardian, less than half of the bottles sold in 2016 were properly processed for recycling. Only 7% of these were turned into new bottles. Most plastic bottles ended up in landfills or in the ocean.

China is one of the largest consumers of plastic bottles in the world-the country is responsible for almost 25% of bottled water consumption globally. In 2016, more than 73 billion plastic water bottles were sold in China. The UK is also a major consumer of these bottles, with over 38 million bottles sold every day. The government in the UK is being encouraged to establish a money-back return scheme for plastic bottles in order to improve recycling rates. China, as of yet, has no set plan in place to improve recycling and reduce the harmful impact that its consumption of plastic water bottles currently has.

