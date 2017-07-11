Technavio analysts forecast the global safety light curtains marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006411/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global safety light curtains market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global safety light curtains market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onproduct type (type-2 curtains and type-4 curtains) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The growth in the global safety light curtains market is driven by the increasing number of industrial accidents, especially in industries such as pharmaceutical, packaging, packaged food, and automotive, where there is a high adoption of automation. While automation improves efficiency and enhances productivity, it also leads to higher chances of injuries and hazards. This factor will have a positive impact on the global safety light curtains market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio energy research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global safety light curtains market:

Rise in industrial automation

Increasing number of industrial accidents

Growth in packaging industry

Looking for more information on this market?Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rise in industrial automation

The increase in industrial automation will drive the market for light curtains. Industrial automation can result in reducing the manufacturing time dramatically. The level of industrial automation will be affected by the demand for automation equipment, which is seen in the developed economies that are heading toward commodity production.

Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead power research analyst at Technavio, says, "Industrial automation facilitates the performance of monotonous tasks, better allocation of resources, and improves the quality of the products manufactured. Industrial automation is directly linked to the performance of end-users, especially those that rely on high-volume output and process repeatability. These end-user industries, which have a high reliance on automation include the metal and materials, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, oil and gas, automotive, and packaging industries."

Increasing number of industrial accidents

Automation is widely prevalent in several industrial sectors and is linked to the increasing number of accidents at the workplace. Automated activities include store management, assembly, packaging, processing, and materials handling. When most of the work is automated and is no longer under the control of human workforce, the risk of unexpected machine movements increases.

"Automated machines are not completely reliable as there is no guarantee that the machines are free from errors. To tackle these problems, employees must be given proper training on working in automated manufacturing facilities; it is also essential to maximize the knowledge pertaining to the capabilities of the robots deployed in an industrial facility," adds Neelesh.

Growth in packaging industry

The packaging industry is witnessing a strong growth due to the development of retail chains, healthcare, the packaged food product sector, and the cosmetic sector. A number of manufacturing companies are investing in robotic technology as it can ensure better safety and enhance productivity. Owing to the technological advances, reduction in cost, and increase in the ease of use of robotic technology, the adoption of industrial automation is higher across the packaging industry.

The growth in the packaging sector is booming in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia. The growth in the packaging industry is witnessed due to the increase in disposable incomes and standards of living. With the increase in global competition, vendors in the packaging industry focus on producing high-quality products at the lowest prices possible.

Top vendors:

KEYENCE

OMRON

Panasonic Electric Works

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation

SICK

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ground Protection Mats Market 2017-2021

Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021

Global HVAC Safety Devices Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com