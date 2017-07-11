Ophthalmology devices aid in the correction of eye defects and provide better vision to the global population. One segment of this market which is growing steadily is the market for ophthalmology guidewires. According to healthcare market intelligence experts at Infiniti Research, "The growing prevalence of urology, neurovascular, ophthalmology, and cardiovascular disorders due to a steadily increasing geriatric population and a shift in trend towards minimally invasive surgeries are some of the crucial factors stimulating this market's growth."

Clinical guidewires have recently undergone several technological changes due to the advancements and introductions of hydrophilic coated superelastic guidewires, medical infusion, and magnetic navigation technology. With changing technology comes new market opportunities but also challenges and uncertainty.

A leading manufacturer of catheter guidewires recently approached Infiniti Research because they were facing challenges understanding the ophthalmology guidewires market and its applications across different regions. To overcome these challenges, Infiniti Research was tasked with providing an in-depth analysis of the ophthalmology guidewires market in terms of clinical landscape, marketability, and competitiveness.

To obtain the targeted strategic insights required to meet the clients' needs, Infiniti's market intelligence experts carried out extensive primary research comprising of interviews and discussions with clinical researchers, medical application experts, health service managers, catheters/guidewires market experts, and stakeholders. In addition, secondary research was also carried out as Infiniti's experts collated information from clinical research publications, online medicine libraries, medical research journals, and market research reports.

This study provides insights such as:

Understanding of the clinical landscape for guidewires, including procedures and usage details

In-depth analysis of the usage landscape and device descriptions

Identification of potential competitors in the market

Market assessment in terms of health economics and regulatory environment

Market opportunities in targeted segments and regions

