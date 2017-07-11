Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal aerostructure equipment marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists two other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global aerostructure equipment market from 2017-2021.

The research study by Technavio on the global aerostructure equipment market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the automated production segments (fastening systems and composite systems) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global aerostructure equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period. The influence of nanocomposites in airframe manufacturing is expected to be a key factor to impact the growth of the market through the forecast periodsays Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for space research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The aerostructure equipment market is consolidated with a few prominent players taking up most of the shares. There is an increasing possibility of change in market share of key vendors as the new entrants are expected to offer a comprehensive array of components and subsystems using automation technology in a financially viable manner. However, the stringent regulatory norms can prevent the mass adoption of automation manufacturing technologies in widespread commercial aviation applications.

Aerospace OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing, with relatively greater technical and financial resources, are expected to bring significant changes in the existing aerospace platforms, which may help them to realize the development costs in shorter time-frame. At the same time, small companies will be benefited by the joint development efforts and can become highly potential to compete with existing prominent vendors. Mergers and acquisitions will also play an important role in the enhancement of product portfolio.

Top five vendors in the global aerostructure equipment market

KUKA Systems

KUKA Systems specializes in automated manufacturing and assembly solutions for industrial production. The company operates as a systems integrator in the domain of systems and special machine engineering. In the aerospace sector, the company supports the integration of manual and semi-automated to fully automated assembly lines.

Electroimpact

Electroimpact specializes in factory automation and tooling solutions and is experienced in the integration of tools and automation in synergistic production solutions. Aerospace industry participants such as Airbus, Boeing, Fuji Heavy Industries, and Spirit Aerospace are the key customers for the vendor.

Broetje-Automation

Broetje-Automation specializes in the manufacturing and supply of machines and systems for the aviation and aerospace industry, particularly automated assembly equipment, machine control and software solutions, assembly systems, composite manufacturing equipment, and manual assembly equipment.

Gemcor (Ascent Aerospace)

Gemcor specializes in design, manufacturing, and installation of aircraft assembly, and automation machinery for airframe manufacturers. It also deals in other industries such as space and UAVs. The company offers fuselage and wing fastening systems, nacelle systems, pendulum head fastening systems, rotary head systems, robotic solutions, high-speed linear heads, high upset force heads, Farnham counter sinkers, and Farnham rolls.

MTorres Diseños Industriales

MTorres Diseños Industriales provide solutions for Boeing, Airbus, and Cormac aircraft along with military aircraft such as Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F35, and helicopters. The company provides solutions associated with wings and wing box forming systems; wing integration systems; fuselage barrel forming solutions; fuselages segment joining systems; moving lines crawling, drilling, and riveting systems; and molds and special tooling.

