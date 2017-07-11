

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release June figures for credit card spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall spending is expected to add 0.4 percent on month after slipping 0.2 percent in May, while retail card spending is tipped to rise 0.8 percent after falling 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see May figures for home loans and June numbers for business confidence. Home loans were down 1.9 percent on month in April, while the value of loans fell 1.1 percent and investment lending slid 2.3 percent.



The business confidence index from NAB had a score of +7 in May, while business conditions were at +12.



Japan will provide June numbers for its M2 and M3 money stock; they are expected to hold steady at 3.9 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Japan also will see preliminary June results for machine tool orders; in May, orders surged 24.5 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX