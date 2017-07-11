Technavio's latest report on the global vinegar marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global vinegar marketwill witness growth both in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by the changing consumer lifestyle and preferences. The interest toward cooking gourmet and ethnic foods have increased among many consumers, thus prompting the sales of various dressings, most of which use vinegar as one of the key ingredients. Italy is the main consumer of vinegar. Balsamic vinegar is extensively utilized in Italian cuisine. The demand for vinegar is expected to surge during the forecast period with the introduction of new flavors.

The top three emerging trends driving the global vinegar marketaccording to Technavio food and beverage research analysts are:

Innovation in flavors

Rise in private labels

Demand for organic vinegar

Innovation in flavors

"The introduction of new vinegar flavors by key market players caters to the ever-changing palates of consumers. This trend has even boosted the demand for products like frozen vinegar. Consumers demand new and exciting flavors in vinegar. Hence, players are responding by adding new flavors to their product lines," says Atul Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food

Apart from traditional vinegar flavors like shallots, apple, tomato, fig, and garlic, consumers are eager to experiment with different cuisines and new flavors, which is encouraging players to launch new products. Many of the new products being launched contain no preservatives and include as many natural flavors. Also, the introduction of new flavors and ingredients in sauces and dressings will increase the demand for vinegar.

Rise in private labels

"Private-label vinegar products contribute to the market growth, due to the rising demand for cost-effective items. A sizable percentage of the growth of the private-label brands is due to consolidation and expansion of the retail sector. Mizkan is the largest vinegar supplier in the US, and offers a diverse collection of private label vinegar," adds Atul.

Many large retailers are also entering this market by increasing their investments in perishable food items, driven by the rising popularity of salad dressings for domestic consumption. Large retailers also house many ethnic gourmet vinegar flavors. Private label products are stocked in retail stores for a price much lower than branded products. This attracts consumers toward private labels. Thorough quality check done on the products by the manufacturers will help restore consumers' faith in the products.

Demand for organic vinegar

New types of organic vinegar, such as apple cider vinegar and coconut vinegar have been introduced in the market. Organic vinegar is unfiltered, unheated, and contains 4.32% acidity. Organic vinegar is used as a health tonic and an antiseptic, as it is being produced from the fresh fruits or organically certified farmers. It has a certain freshness in its taste that is not found in non-organic products. Fischerauer Feinstes GmbH produces organic vinegar like APPLE CIDER VINEGAR WITH HONEY, OAKED APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, and APPLE BALSAMIC VINEGAR.

