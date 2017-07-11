Technavio analysts forecast the global cell line development marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global cell line development market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (product type, media and reagent, and equipment) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The cell line development market is rising owing to factors such as an increasing importance of life science. With the increasing replacement of animal studies by cell- and tissue-based assays, there has been an increase in reliance on cells to demonstrate greater biological relevance among researchers. Also, with the help of therapeutic technology, it is now possible to improve the performance of the production cells with respect to productivity and product quality.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cell line development market:

Increased demand for monoclonal antibodies

Patent expiration of drugs

Rise in vaccine production

Increased demand for monoclonal antibodies

"A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein which is developed in the laboratory for binding to substances in the body such as cancer cells. It binds to only one kind of substance, so at present, there are many kinds of monoclonal antibodies, which are used as therapeutic agents such as treatment of different types of cancerexplains Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are either used alone or in conjugation with drugs, radioactive substances or toxins to kill the diseased cells. mAbs are being used in immunotherapy where they bind to certain cells like T-cells to stimulate the patient's immune system to attack antigens such as pathogens and virus. These mAbs are produced through cell line, thus benefitting the market.

Patent expiration of drugs

Currently, many global pharmaceutical companies are facing various patent expirations on big selling products, and many more are going to expire over the forecast period. The expiry of these patents will result in the mass production of generic drugs and biosimilars, which are chemically identical to a brand name drug in terms of dosage, strength, safety, route of administration. These generic drugs are sold at discount price as compared to branded price because of cost effective R&D.

In 2017, approximately 20 drugs will go off-patent, which provides an opportunity to alternative generic and biosimilar products to enter the market, which is manufactured by competitor vendors. Since cell line is used in the production of biosimilars and there is an increasing demand for biosimilars, the demand for cell line development will also increase.

Rise in vaccine production

Vaccines are one of the cost-effective and successful strategies for precaution against common diseases. At present, around 15%-20% of infants are still unimmunized, which results in a need for raising awareness along with increasing investments by companies. Also, the rise in an outbreak of diseases has resulted in an increase in the production of vaccines.

"Vaccines are majorly produced by utilizing cell lines as they can produce vaccines rapidly during an impending pandemic. Also, synthetic media can be used for cell line proliferation, which prevents the spread of transmissible spongiform encephalopathies by avoiding animal serum as growth mediasays Amber.

