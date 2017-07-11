

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Real estate giant Dalian Wanda Group is reportedly selling its theme parks to fellow real-estate developer Sunac China for $9.3 billion or 63.2 billion yuan.



Wanda said it would offload 91 percent of thirteen cultural tourism projects, which include theme parks and leisure complexes, and 76 hotels to the Sunac.



The deal includes $4.4 billion worth of tourism projects located across China, including in the cities of Qingdao, Guangzhou, Harbin, Chengdu, Kunming and Guilin. Sunac will also receive 76 hotels located in cities such as Beijing and Wuhan for $4.9 billion.



The brands, development plans, designs and operations of the properties will remain unchanged after the transaction, which is to be formalized July 31, Wanda said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX