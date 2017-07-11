Leaders among the top packaging companies have been seeing tremendous results lately. The global packaging industry is now worth over US$600 billion, and is expected to reach $770.5 billion by 2020, registering an impressive CAGR of 5.6% during the five-year period. Thanks to this growth, many of the world's leading packaging companies have enjoyed great success over the recent years.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006496/en/

2017 Top 10 Leading Packaging Companies by BizVibe (Photo: Business Wire)

BizVibe is home to over 107,000 packaging companies around the world. In a recent article titled Top 10 Leading Packaging Companies in the World for 2017, BizVibe looks at some of the top companies in the industry. Here is the list of top 10 leading packaging companies in 2017:

1. International Paper

International Paper is one of the largest producers for fibre-based packaging products in the world, with annual revenue of about US$ 20 billion. International Paper now has over 55,000 employees operating in more than 24 countries. The company is also devoted to use renewable resources to make recyclable packaging products.

2. WestRock

WestRock is an industrial leader in papermaking, packaging design and retail solutions. The company has specialties in making Containerboard, Corrugated Containers, Folding Cartons, Kraft Paper, Paperboard, Partitions and Protective Packaging etc. With over 45,000 employees, WestRock operates more than 240 manufacturing facilities, design centres, research labs, and sales offices around the world.

3. Stora Enso

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper in global markets. Stora Enso employ around 25,000 people and are publicly listed in Helsinki and Stockholm

4. Reynolds Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers for consumer beverage and foodservice packaging products. The company operates through five segments: Evergreen, Closures, Reynolds Consumer Products, Pactiv Foodservice, and Graham Packaging. It now has over 30,000 employees around the world with headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand.

5. Amcor

Amcor is one of the world's largest providers for responsible packaging solutions, supplying a broad range of rigid flexible packaging products in food, beverage, healthcare, home and personal care and tobacco packaging industries.

Read the entire list of Top 10 Leading Packaging Companies in the World for 2017

BizVibe is home to over seven million companies across 700+ industries, including 107,000 companies in the packaging industry worldwide. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe Chatbot to create new business opportunities

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006496/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com

