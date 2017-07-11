Urban traffic congestion is increasingly having a negative effect on economic growth due to factors such as productivity loss, higher risk to passenger safety, and an increase in fuel consumption and pollution. According to global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig, "These downfalls can be countered by improving performance measurements for seamless traffic flow, reduced congestion, and efficiently managed current roadway assets by using big data. Big data analytics offers improved methods to predict congestion before it happens, using a combination of real-time information, historical trends, and the latest algorithms."

Quantzigwas recently approached by a leading global mobile services operator headquartered in Europe to perform a predictive analytics study. The client approached Quantzig because they wanted an analysis of transport demand and supply to optimize routes, reduce costs and develop a network optimization solution to ensure optimized route planning.

In this big data analytics assessment, Quantzig's big data analysts identified a set of transport indicators that could be measured using mobile phone data available with travel agencies. By assessing large sets of mobile data, transportation networks, network constraints, transportation routes, service timings, population data, and cost data, Quantzig developed a network optimization solution to ensure optimized route planning.

This study provides insights such as:

Daily estimates of the travel demand for all travel nodes, which enables better transport planning

Travel flow estimation from aggregated movements to an enabled in-depth understanding of how traffic demand is distributed in the transportation network and how it varies over time

Identification of parts of the transportation network which has poor infrastructure and is not well adapted to traffic demand

Calculated travel delay metrics to estimate travel delays due to congestion based on travel time distribution between peak and non-peak periods

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

