

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - If the latest rumors are to be believed, then it seems that iPhone 8's wireless charging accessory, which is one of the most compelling feature that iPhone fanatics are keenly waiting for, may be late for launch.



According to a tweet published by John Gruber of Daring Fireball over the weekend, suggests that feature won't be in place in time for the new phone's release.



'I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year),' he tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX