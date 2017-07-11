Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/07/2017 / 07:30 UTC+8 *Union Medical Healthcare Wins "Certificate of Merit" in "Enterprising Hong Kong Brand Awards 2017"* _Proactively promotes brand image and consolidates the Group's leading position in the industry_ (10 July 2017, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company"; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded Certificate of Merit in the categories of "Best HK Retail Brand" and "Best HK Professional Services Brand" in the publicly-listed company entry of "Enterprising Hong Kong Brand Awards 2017" organised by _South China Morning Post_. The award recognizes the Group's excellence in creative planning, development and deployment of brand building to stand out from its competitors. "Enterprising Hong Kong Brand Awards" is a celebration and recognition of the most inventive, ambitious and successful brand building efforts of Hong Kong's homegrown brands. The award aims to showcase exemplary brand building practices to the industry, and recognise the brands which have developed breakthrough sales and marketing strategies to overachieve their business objectives. The awards are judged by _South China Morning Post_ editorial team together with a group of reputable communications, marketing and policy professionals from both the government and the private sector in Hong Kong to identify companies that are truly innovators in their brand building. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare* said, "It is our honour to have been awarded two merits in the 'Enterprising Hong Kong Brand Awards'. The merits serve as a strong recognition of the Group's outstanding sales and marketing strategy which has effectively enhanced its brand image and reputation. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to proactively promote its brand image through various channels to drive sales and to consolidate its leading position in the aesthetic medical services industry." _- End -_ *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Union Medical Healthcare is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop aesthetic medical, beauty and health management solutions with 38 clinics and servicing centres across Hong Kong, the PRC and Macao as at 31 May 2017. In 2016, the Group obtained the Hong Kong Top Service Brand and opened re:HEALTH, a one-stop health management centre, to provide a full range of services and products, including comprehensive health screening, health product and health management services. The Group is the largest aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong in terms of revenue. The Group ranked first in Hong Kong from 2012 to 2016 in terms of the number of aesthetic injection procedures performed involving utilisation of the top-six revenue-generating aesthetic medications in Hong Kong; and was the Black Diamond Provider of the transparent orthodontic device for teeth alignment, Invisalign(R), in 2015 and 2016. The Group has successfully built DR REBORN, a well-recognised brand in Hong Kong, with the reputation of being a premier provider of aesthetic medical services in Hong Kong. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung / Cathy Ho Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639/ 3920 7640 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FVISVACXFI [1] Document title: Award Photo 11/07/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8baf9afe6e6d015ceadb91fe5109afc5&application_id=591149&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

