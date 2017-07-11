

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 976.6 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 3.8 percent increase in May (originally 3.9 percent).



The M3 money stock came in at 3.3 percent, shy of expectations for 3.4 percent but up from the downwardly revised 3.2 percent increase in the previous month.



The L money stock was up an annual 3.1 percent to 1,695.3 trillion yen after gaining 2.8 percent a month earlier.



For the second quarter of 2017, M2 was up 3.9 percent, while M3 added 3.3 percent and L gained 2.8 percent.



