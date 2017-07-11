

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair announced that it has cancelled its planned entry into Ukraine following Kiev airport's failure to honour a growth agreement reached at the Ministry of Infrastructure with airport officials and the current Airport Director General, Mr Riabikin, in March of this year.



Regrettably, Kiev airport has instead chosen to protect high fare airlines (including Ukraine International Airlines) and deprive Ukrainian consumers/visitors access to Europe's lowest air fares and widest route network. As a result, Ryanair has no choice but to cancel 4 new Kiev routes and 7 new Lviv routes, which will result in the loss of over 500,000 passengers and 400 jobs.



Ryanair noted that it will now transfer capacity to competing markets, such as Germany, Israel and Poland instead. Ryanair will grow from 130 million passengers this year to 200 million passengers by 2024 and retains the hope that Ukraine might participate in this growth at some point in the future.



