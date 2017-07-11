

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) hired Roland Rolfe from Barclays Plc in a bid to strengthen its brokerage business for global hedge funds in Japan, Bloomberg reported citing an internal memo.



Rolfe started working at Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. on Monday as a sales trader in the prime finance department.



He is the second addition to Citigroup's prime finance business in two months.



Yuki Tanoue joined Citigroup in May from Deutsche Bank AG as a trader covering stock lending and borrowing.



