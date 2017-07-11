

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, thanks to a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the properties were offset by support from the resource stocks and a mixed performance from the financial sector.



For the day, the index fell 5.32 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,212.63 after trading between 3,203.21 and 3,223.34. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.55 percent to end at 10,505.60.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.38 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke lost 0.93 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.43 percent, PetroChina added 0.51 percent and Zijin Mining gained 0.85 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved higher on Monday after initially showing a lack of direction.



The Dow eased 5.82 points or 0.1 percent to 21,408.52, while the NASDAQ climbed 23.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,176.39 and the S&P added 2.25 points or 0.1 percent to 2,427.43.



Traders were reluctant to make major moves ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony Thursday before Congress.



The comments from the Fed Chief could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



Energy stocks turned in a strong performance, moving higher along with the price of crude oil. Crude for August delivery inched up $0.17 to $44.40 a barrel.



